Efforts to control spread of lumpy skin disease in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Lumpy skin disease outbreak in Odisha is a matter of major concern for the government said Ranendra Pratap Swain the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment and Fisheries and Animal Resource Development of Odisha.

He further added that the Department officers have been directed to control the spread of the disease in all possible manners.

It is to be noted that, the number of cases of lumpy skin disease has been rising in Mayurbhanj, Rayagada and other districts bordering Chhattisgarh.

The rise in the disease is due to uncontrolled cattle transport from various other states all over India.

The Minister further explained that, the Government has set a target of 15 lakh vaccinations however till now 5 lakh have been done so far.