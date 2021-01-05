Educational institutions, hostels in Odisha to conduct frequent health check-ups

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday said frequent health check-ups would be conducted in educational institutions across the state for Covid-19 after opening of schools and colleges.

Taking a review meeting here, chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra asked the Health department to undertake health check-ups in educational institutions and hostels as a preventive against any possible large breakout of the pandemic.

While schools for 10th and 12th would reopen on January 8 and colleges and universities for final years would reopen on January 11.

The head of the educational institutions were asked to be in constant touch with local health workers and doctors and report them any suspect case immediately.

“Now that we are opening up many normal livelihood activities, schools, colleges and hostels, we have to be more focused on expeditious implementation of the projects amidst the Covid restrictions. We have also to get ready for vaccination,” said Mohapatra.

Additional chief secretary (Health) Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra assured that the health personnel would visit the educational institutions regularly for health check up.

