ED unearths ‘blackmailer’ Archana Nag’s series of financial transactions with several companies

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) which joined the probe into the allegations of Archana Nag’s honey-trap and extortion unearthed her links with several companies situated outside Odisha.

According to sources, the law enforcement agency has reportedly found Archana Nag’s series of financial transactions with several companies. Transactions of hefty amount of money between Archana Nag and the companies which are situated in Delhi and Mumbai have been found out, informed the sources.

In course of the probe, the officials of ED are also said to have seized several incrementing documents pertaining to Archana Nag’s financial transactions.

The probe team also found out that huge amount of money were deposited from Nag’s ATM card on several occasions.

Further investigation by the agency to know Nag’s relationship with the companies and the motive of the financial transactions is also underway.

