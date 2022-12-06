ED to take lady blackmailer Archana Nag on a 7-day remand today

Bhubaneswar: Enforcement Directorate (ED) is going to take lady blackmailer Archana Nag on a 7-day remand from today. ED was permitted to take lady blackmailer Archana Nag on a 7-day remand by the District & Session Court here on Monday. The court has directed the investigating agency to produce her before it on December 13.

Archana Nag appeared before the court amid tight security on Monday, where the ED sought to take her on a 15-day remand to interrogate her further over the blackmailing case. However, the court allowed the investigating agency to take her only on a 7-day remand.

Archana Nag was arrested by the Commissionerate Police on October 6 on charges of extortion and honey trapping. While her husband, Jagabandhu Chand, who is also involved in the case, got arrested on October 22.

The Enforcement Directorate joined the investigation to unearth truths behind the money laundering case filed against the couple who are now lodged in Jharpara Special Jail.