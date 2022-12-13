ED to take Archana Nag on 6-day and Jagabandhu Chand on 9-day remand

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will take lady blackmailer Archana Nag and her husband Jagabandhu Chand on remand to interrogate them over the money laundering case.

The ED had reportedly prayed before the Khurda District and Sessions Judge Court to take Archana Nag on a 7-day remand and her husband Jagabandhu on a 15-day remand to question them further in the money laundering case filed against them. However, the court permitted the agency to take Archana Nag on 6-day remand and Jagabandhu Chand on a 9-day remand.

The investigating agency will take Archana on remand from today and it will take Chand on remand from December 14.

The ED officials will interrogate Archana and Jagabandhu face to face.

Earlier today, the ED arrested Archana Nag under Section 11 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. She was arrested following the completion of her seven-day remand period.