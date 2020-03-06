Bhubaneswar: Enforcement Directorate will interrogate a former MLA in Odisha, Anam Naik in connection to the alleged accumulation of property disproportionate to income, an official said on Friday.

Earlier on January 23, 2020, Naik was arrested by the Vigilance department in Odisha six days after the anti-corruption agency conducted simultaneous raids on the three-storied house of Naik at Naktiguda in Bhawanipatna and his hotel at Madanpur-Rampur town.

Vigilance sleuths traced assets to the tune Rs 3.42 crore, including Rs 49 lakhs investment in insurance policies, gold ornaments, and other household articles during the simultaneous raid.

Naik started his career as a junior clerk at the Collectorate office in Kalahandi district. He resigned from the State government service in 2004 and entered in active politics.

Naik was elected as MLA from Bhawanipatna Assembly constituency on BJD ticket in 2014. However, he was denied ticket from the ruling party in 2019 general elections.