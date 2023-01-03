ED to confiscate property of blackmailer Archana Nag and her husband! Notice issued

Bhubaneswar: With an aim to confiscate the property of blackmailer Archana Nag, her husband Jagabandhu Chand and her aide Khageswar Patra, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued show cause notices over why not to confiscate their properties.

Officials of the ED, who are probing the financial transactions of the couple, reportedly visited the Jharpada Jail and handed the show cause notices to the trio asking them to reply why their properties will not to be confiscated. A hearing in this regard will be conducted on January 13.

The economic intelligence agency decided to confiscate the property of the trio as they cannot provide necessary documents supporting sources of their income, informed sources.

Meanwhile, the ED has been granted permission by the Bhubaneswar-based district judge court to interrogate Archana inside the jail on January 4 to question Khageswar on the following day (January 5).

On the other hand, Odia film producer Pramod Swain, as per the notice issued to him appeared before the ED for the third time and faced interrogation for about five hours today.

