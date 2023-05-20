ED sizes gold worth over Rs 1 Cr, cash around Rs 15 lakh in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized gold worth over Rs 1 crore and cash around Rs 15 lakh during raids in Bhubaneswar recently.

The ED officials seized cash amounting to Rs 15 Lakhs and gold jewellery weighing 1.978 Kgs worth Rs 1.13 Crore during raid on the Surnag Builders Private Limited and G D S Builders Private Limited.

“ED has carried out search operations under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 on 18.5.2023 8 residential and commercial premises in Bhubaneswar in bank fraud cases pertaining to M/s GDS Builders Pvt. Ltd., M/s Surnag Builders Pvt. Ltd. and others,” said the law enforcement and economic intelligence agency on its Twitter handle.

“During the searches, cash amounting to Rs. 15 Lakhs, gold jewellery weighing 1.978 Kgs. worth Rs. 1.13 Crore, sale deeds of certain properties, various incriminating documents and certain electronic devices were recovered which were duly seized,” it added.

