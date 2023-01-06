ED seizes Akash Pathak’s BMW in Tata motors job fraud case

Bhubaneswar: In a recent development in the Tata Motors job fraud case, ED has seized Akash Pathak’s BMW on Friday.

It is worth mentioning that Akash Pathak had reportedly bought the vehicle (BMW) by paying the entire amount in cash.

Akash Pathak, son of former IFS officer Abhaykant Pathak appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in connection with the BMW purchase case.

It is pertinent to mention, Akash had purchased BMW luxury car worth Rs 65-70 lakh from BMW Prestige located at NH-16, Bhanpur in Cuttack.

On Dec 12, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had asked BMW Prestige owner Charchit Mishra, who is also the director of Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) to appear at the office. He submitted all the documents related to the purchase of the car.