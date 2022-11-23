ED likely to take lady blackmailer Archana Nag on remand for interrogation

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to take lady blackmailer Archana Nag on remand for interrogation in connection with the money laundering case.

The ED is planning to bring Archana Nag into remand and file a petition in the court tomorrow to interrogate her.

Earlier, today Odia film producer Akshay Parija and her associate Shradhanjali Behera appeared before the ED and decided to interrogate both of them face to face.

Parija had filed a complaint with Nayapalli police against Nag for demanding Rs 3 crore after allegedly capturing his intimate photographs.

The ED has already traced Rs 2.5 crore deposits in the bank accounts of Archana and Jagabandhu between 2017 and 2022.