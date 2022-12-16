ED gets lady blackmailer Archana Nag’s ‘secret’ diaries

Bhubaneswar: In a major development in the lady blackmailer Archana Nag’s honey trap and money laundering cases, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is said to have received her two ‘secret’ diaries.

The investigating agency reportedly received the diaries from the Khandagiri Police, which was earlier investigating the cases. The Khandagiri Police had recovered while conducting a search operation in the houses of Archana Nag and her husband Jagabandhu Chand.

The two diaries will be a major source of information for the ED as they contain names and details of several people including some influential and prominent individuals of the State with whom Archana had links with, said sources adding that the diaries also have some sensational and vital information including her financial transactions.

On Tuesday, ED arrested Archana Nag on charges of amassing wealth by blackmailing prominent people in Odisha using sexually explicit videos, under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The central probe agency has taken her on another round of remand to unearth more details about her series of financial transactions with several companies and personalities.