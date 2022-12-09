ED finds blackmailer Archana Nag’s link with cricketer

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing blackmailer Archana Nag’s money laundering case, has found her link with a cricketer.

The Enforcement Directorate while interrogating Archana today came to know that she had links with a cricketer for at least three years, said sources adding that both the cricketer, who is a former Ranji player, and Archana had transacted lakhs of rupees between them for their business.

The investigating agency, which has taken Archana on a 7-day remand, is likely to serve notice to the concerned cricketer to interrogate him over his link with Archana.

The Enforcement Directorate is also said to have unearthed some vital information after grilling Archana’s house owner, house contractor and the interior designer.

The investigating agency has launched a search operation to trace and nab Archana’s ally-turned-foe Shradhanjali Behera.

Sources said that police are yet to know Shradhanjali’s whereabouts as she is frequently changing her locations and phone numbers.

Shradhanjali had earlier appeared before the ED on two different occasions. But now, she is neither appearing nor responding even after being issued several notices by the ED.

