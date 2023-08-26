ED attaches Golden Baba’s assets worth Rs 1.53 crore in fraud case

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said it has attached assets worth Rs 1.53 crore as proceeds of crime acquired by one Jyoti Ranjna Beura alias Golden Baba, the proprietor of Jyoti Trading and Co Bhubaneswar.

The ED initiated PMLA investigation against Golden Baba, in respect to fraud perpetrated by him of providing loans of Rs 5.50 crore to businessmen in Odisha.

An FIR was earlier filed against him in this respect by EOW Bhubaneswar, later they also filed a charge-sheet. The ED investigation revealed that Jyoti Ranjan Beura, throughJyoti Trading & Co., cheated various businessmen alluring them of unsecured loan, financial assistance at an attractive rate of interest and fraudulently received Letter of Credit from them and discounted the same in his account by creating and presenting false and fabricated bills without providing them the promised financial assistance/unsecured loan.

Earlier, the ED had frozen bank balances amounting to Rs 52 lakh, seized two high end vehicles (one AUDI Q5 and another BMW 520D) having purchase value of Rs 56 lakh belonging to Jyoti Ranjna Beura @ Golden Baba, Prop of Jyoti Trading and Co under PMLA.