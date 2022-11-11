ED arrests Khageswar Patra, business associate of lady blackmailer Archana Nag

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate(ED) on Friday arrested Khageswar Patra alleged business associate of lady blackmailer Archana Nag.

The ED is likely to take Archana Nag’s business associate Khageswar Patra on remand today.

Yesterday, the ED detained Khageswar Patra after interrogating him for hours over his links and role in the blackmailing case.

Meanwhile, the investigating agency have seized several computers, hard-stick, mobile phones and several incriminating documents during the raid at six different locations including Archana Nag’s residence in Bhubaneswar.

The Commissionerate police arrested both Archana Nag and Jagabandhu Chand for allegedly amassing a huge amount of assets through blackmailing prominent personalities and politicians by threatening them to make their videos viral.