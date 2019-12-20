ECoR Witnesses 315% Increase In Booking Of Unreserved Tickets Through Mobile Phones

Bhubaneswar: The unreserved ticket booking through mobile phone in East Coast Railway (ECoR) jurisdiction has gone up to 9.62 lakh which is 315% more than the last year.

Railway officials said that more than 9.62 lakh unreserved tickets have been booked by December 17 this year while the number of unreserved tickets booked in 2018 was 3.05 lakh.

Railways have provided digital platform to book unreserved tickets through mobile App “UTS on Mobile” last year. UTS on Mobile App provided to enable paperless ticketing of unreserved tickets for the passengers.

“Now passengers prefer to book unreserved train tickets through their mobile phones by using Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) App for their journey without standing at the booking counters in a queue. After implementation of this App, the unreserved ticket booking in ECoR has increased,” said a railway official.

UTS train tickets can be booked between 20 meters and 5 Kms radius from the boarding station and passengers can book tickets from the originating stations to any destination station over Indian Railways except Konkan Railway. ECoR has also urged passengers to book unreserved train tickets through their mobile phone to avoid rush and long queue in booking counters.