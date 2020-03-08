women's special goods train

ECoR runs all women staff goods train to mark International Women’s Day

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 6

Bhubaneswar: To make the International Women’s Day which is being observed across the globe today, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) ran an all-women crew special goods train from Khurda Road to Palasa in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

The ECoR’s Khordha road division is running the International Women’s Day campaign from March 1 to March 10 this year with the theme “Each for Equal” and the special train is a part of the same.

Related News

Women can travel free of cost in ‘Mo Bus’ today in Odisha

ITI student critical after coming in contact with 11KV live…

Miscreants snatch cash bag from couple, dump man in forest…

CM Naveen Patnaik performs groundbreaking of 23 industrial…

Notably, the loco pilot, assistant loco pilot and guard of the special train were women.

The train departed from Khurda Road at 10.30 AM on Friday and arrived at Palasa at 5.30 PM on the same day. The down train left Palasa at 5.45 PM yesterday.

The crew members of the ladies Special goods train were namely Munni Tigga, Rajeswari Biswal and Revati Singh.

You might also like
State

Women can travel free of cost in ‘Mo Bus’ today in Odisha

State

ITI student critical after coming in contact with 11KV live wire

State

Miscreants snatch cash bag from couple, dump man in forest in Kandhamal

State

CM Naveen Patnaik performs groundbreaking of 23 industrial projects

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.