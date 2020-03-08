ECoR runs all women staff goods train to mark International Women’s Day

Bhubaneswar: To make the International Women’s Day which is being observed across the globe today, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) ran an all-women crew special goods train from Khurda Road to Palasa in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

The ECoR’s Khordha road division is running the International Women’s Day campaign from March 1 to March 10 this year with the theme “Each for Equal” and the special train is a part of the same.

Notably, the loco pilot, assistant loco pilot and guard of the special train were women.

The train departed from Khurda Road at 10.30 AM on Friday and arrived at Palasa at 5.30 PM on the same day. The down train left Palasa at 5.45 PM yesterday.

The crew members of the ladies Special goods train were namely Munni Tigga, Rajeswari Biswal and Revati Singh.