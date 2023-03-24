ECoR loaded 232.23 Million Tonne of Freight from its jurisdiction in just 354 Days

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has set a new milestone in freight loading during 2022-23 financial year by loading 232.32 Million Tonne of freight from its jurisdiction 11 days ahead of the end of the current Financial Year.

In 2021-22 financial year, ECoR had loaded 223.64 million tonne of freight during the same period and also loaded 232.13 million tonne of freight in whole the period of 2021-22 financial year.

It is mentioned here that, East Coast Railway is the only Railway which has crossed milestones of 220 Million Tonne & 230 Million Tonne and approaching to cross 240 Million Tonne Milestone in the current fiscal. Ministry of Railways has sets target to load 240.60 Million Tonne of loading for East Coast Railway.

From the earning side, ECoR has earned rupees 23872.69 Crores from freight during the above period in 2022-23 financial year as against Rupees 22184.85 crores in last financial year with an increase of 7.6%.

East Coast Railway achieved this milestone despite many challenges and Adverse Effect on loading and train operations. Surpassing the last year loading has been achieved due to focus on innovative steps and key interventions by Railway Ministry which helped to get it on to the fast-track.

General Manager, East Coast Railway Manoj Sharma gave full credit for this achievement to its hardworking and dedicated staff in all its three Divisions. Special mention to be made regarding the efforts and cooperation from all stakeholders including Collieries, Ports, Steel Plants, Cement, Alumina Plants, Petroleum Companies, and Food Corporation of India.