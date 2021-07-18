ECOR issues identity card for authorised vendors in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Khurda Road Railway Division on Sunday has introduced unique system to identify unauthorised vendors who are selling food items at Stations.

All the Authorised vendors are provided with identity card with QR code which contain all the information of the vendor.

By downloading the QR code app, TTEs can check the validity and authenticity of the vendor. This will help to wipe out unauthorised vending in Station Platforms and ensure quality food served to passengers by authorised vendors.

