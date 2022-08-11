ECoR GM reviewed the progress of important railway projects

Bhubaneswar: Sharad Kumar Srivastava, General Manager (I/C), East Coast Railway reviewed the ongoing construction works of vital Railway infrastructural development projects in its jurisdiction.

The projects which Srivastava reviewed include Khurda Road-Balangir, Angul-Sukinda, Talcher-Bimalagarh, Haridaspur-Paradeep New Lines, doubling works like Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa-Koraput-Kirandul, Angul-Sambalpur etc.

He also reviewed other doubling and third line projects along with ROBs & RUBs.

The General Manager stressed upon detailed & precise planning, efficient tendering process, supervision of execution of works as essential ingredients of success of projects. Proper co-ordination with ground level officials of State Government was also stressed upon.

All Principal Heads of the Departments of ECoR including Divisional Railway Managers of Waltair, Sambalpur & Khurda Road along with officials of RVNL were present on this occasion.