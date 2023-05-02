ECoR GM Manoj Sharma inspects Talcher-Bimalagarh rail line project

Advertisement

Talcher: East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager, Manoj Sharma, inspected the under construction rail line section between Sunakhani and Khamar of the ongoing Talcher-Bimalagarh Rail Line project, today. Senior officials from ECoR headquarters and Divisional Railway Manager, Khurda Road Division Shri Rinkesh Roy were also present during the inspection.

During the inspection, Sharma reviewed the infrastructure works and advised officials to take necessary steps to ensure that the works should be completed within the target period. Construction of the 150 Kms long Talcher-Bimalagarh Rail Line project lies in remote areas and is a part of the closely monitored projects of the Hon’ble Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

17.62 Kms rail line stretch has already been completed between Talcher and Sunakhani. 16.31 Kms stretch between Sunakhani-Samal-Parabil will be completed shortly. The delay in acquisition of land & presence of many land related disputes and court cases were causing slow pace of execution of work which is now vacated and the construction work will be now speeded up after getting clear from land issues.

Sharma also inspected the Railway Sidings at Talcher for better traffic movements and also to provide benefit to the stakeholders and industries. Reviewing the traffic facility works, General Manager instructed concerned officials to ensure facilities for hassle free traffic movements in this area.