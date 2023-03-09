ECoR General Manager reviews progress of station redevelopment in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager Manoj Sharma today reviewed the progress of the Redevelopment of Railway Stations under ECoR jurisdiction with the concerned officials at ECoR Headquarters at Rail Sadan in Chandrasekharpur of Bhubaneswar.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is giving priority for the Development of Railway infrastructure of the region along with various project works going in Odisha and also is monitoring the developmental works regularly.

Keeping in view the above, East Coast Railway General Manager Sharma reviewed the progress of Redevelopment of Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar New, Puri, Cuttack Stations over East Coast Railway jurisdiction.

Sharma also advised concerned officials to speed up the ongoing work and also speed up the process for tendering and architectural planning to improve the overall aesthetic look of the Stations and to focus for the speedy completion of projects.

Sharma further advised officials to work with proper coordination with the all agencies from the grassroots to short-out issues raised during construction of public centric projects and further emphasised upon early completion of targeted works.

Foundation Work for redevelopment of Puri Station has already been started. Shops, Enquiry Counter relocation at Bhubaneswar Station have been completed for redevelopment work. Similarly, Soil investigation is going on for construction of redevelopment of Cuttack Railway Station. Apart from this, the plan for redevelopment of Bhubaneswar New Station is under finalisation.