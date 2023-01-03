ECoR General Manager inspects ongoing works at Cuttack railway station

Cuttack: East Coast Railway General Manager Roop Narayan Sunkar today inspected the Cuttack Railway Station and took stock of various ongoing works.

Sunkar also inspected Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Railway Section with window trailing and reviewed safety related and traffic facility works.

During the inspection at Cuttack Railway Station, Sunkar emphasised upon the need and significance of facilities provided to the esteemed passengers and advised officials to focus for the speedy completion of various works especially, passenger-centric amenities.

Speaking on the occasion, “Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw is giving priority for the Development of railway infrastructure of the region along with various project works going in Odisha and also is monitoring the developmental works regularly. Cuttack Railway Station is one of the focus projects of Vaishnaw.”