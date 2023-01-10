ECoR General Manager inspected Mancheswar carriage repair workshop

Bhubaneswar: General Manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR) Roop Narayan Sunkar inspected the Mancheswar Carriage Repair Workshop at Bhubaneswar today along with senior officials of East Coast Railway.

During the inspection, General Manager reviewed the overhauling of Coaches and laid emphasis on maintenance and modernisation of the passenger amenities like improved quality of seats, flooring, easy-to-clean toilets, fire retardant, upholstery, mobile charging points and emergency lights.

Sunkar took a stock of the process and quality control measures and steps undertaken to increase the production.

He also inaugurated the CTRB Mounting Section for modern utilities and amenities provided in the coaches being maintained at Mancheswar Carriage Workshop.

Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer of ECoR R. Rajagopal assisted General Manager during his inspection. Chief Workshop Manager (CWM) S. C. Kar co-ordinated the programme.