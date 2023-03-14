ECoR achieves scrap disposal target much before end of fiscal, earns Rs 215 Cr till now

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has surpassed its Scrap Disposal Target set by the Railway Board before end of the current financial year. ECoR puts all out efforts in making the entire zone as Scrap free and environment-friendly. General Manager EcoR Manoj Sharma appreciated and congratulated the entire team involved in Scrap Disposal System.

Before a couple of days of the end of this financial year, East Coast Railway has earned more than Rupees 215.75 Crores revenue from Scrap disposal as against the target of Rupees 215 Crores fixed by Railway Board. From this, Waltair Division has earned Rupees 79.1 Crores, Khurda Road Division has earned Rupees 58.21 Crores, Sambalpur 51.93 Crores, Mancheswar Carriage Repair Workshop 22.19 Crores.

During this fiscal, ECoR has conducted 174 e-Auctions in its jurisdiction that includes all its Divisions at Waltair, Khurda Road, Sambalpur along with Mancheswar Carriage Repair Workshop and sending materials to Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) for recycle and convert into other materials. 18 more e-Auctions have been planned to be conducted till the end of the financial year.

Scrap is generated in any industrial activity involving machinery, tools and other assets. After completion of the life of these assets, these are to be replaced for better performance and safety. Scrap should be disposed of timely so that it can be recycled to convert into other usable forms. This also helps in making environment cleaner and hygienic.

East Coast Railway has taken proactive steps for timely scrap disposal. Activity of Scrap Disposal is being done through e-Auction which is completely online at ECoR. Stores Department of East Coast Railway is doing e-Auction through its dedicated IREPS (Indian Railways E-Procurement System) portal since 2013, which is a transparent process for the disposal of scrap material and this gives equal opportunity to all the bidders in a transparent manner, free from any manual intervention. More than 4000 vendors are already registered in the portal.

In the process of e-Auction, lots are published online on IREPS platform and bidders are allowed to bid online. If the highest bid received, is higher than the pre fixed Reserve Price then the bid is accepted by the system and the lot is declared as sold to the participant. The complete process is online, without any manual intervention.