Bhubaneswar: In order to revive the COVID hit tourism sector, Odisha government is all set to begin Eco-Retreat festival in five places.

The Odisha tourism department is all set to introduce the glamorous camping, known as the glamping events at Satkosia, Bhitarkanika, Daringbadi, Hirakud along with Konark Marine Drive.

The three month long festival will be inaugurated by CM Naveen Patnaik via video-conferencing and Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta will also join the programme.

The tourists will be provided accommodation in luxury cottages and can avail services like any 3-star category hotels. They will also have an unique experience of adventure,water sports activities, have a good cuisine in the restaurants, besides cultural activities.

Around 25 luxury tents have been constructed at Odisha’s Kashmir Daringbadi and the tourists will avail services at Rs 8,000.

In Nalitapatia, Bhitarkanika around 21 tents have been constructed and can have an experience of water sports activities. There also various packages for the tourists.

The State government has also planned to introduce glamorous events at Bhitarkanika, Daringbadi, Hirakud and Konark this year.

In this year’s Eco-Retreat festival Covid restriction will be strictly adhered to and the security of the tourists will be given utmost importance.