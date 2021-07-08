ECMO treatment at SCB Medical, Cuttack by August 15: Odisha CM to inaugurate

Cuttack: In an encouraging development in health services in Odisha ECMO treatment will be available in the State by August 15, 2021. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reportedly will inaugurate the service at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

As per reports, at total of 9 ECMO machines will be installed at SCB Medical out of which 3 machines will be used for infected patients while the rest 6 will be for the general patients.

Two types of treatment can be availed from the ECMO machine — Venous-arterial treatment will be provided for lungs and heart bypass surgeries while venous- venous treatment will be provided for Lungs bypass, informed Bhubanananda Maharana, the emergency officer of SCB.

The recruitment process for operators of the ECMO treatment service has been started. Training of the selected candidates will be complete by July 31, say reports.