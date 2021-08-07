ECMO Facility at SCB Hospital Cuttack from Aug 15

Cuttack: The much-awaited Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) treatment facility will become operational at the SCB Hospital and Medical College, Cuttack from August 15, informed DMET Chief CBK Mohanty.

A total of 9 machines have been installed at the SCB medical and adequate manpower resources have been deployed. We have divided the nine machines into two groups. Siz machines will be used for people recovering from Covid-19 and the rest three for Covid infected patients, added DMET.

The institute has some faculty members trained in handling the ECMO machines from Kolkata and another team will be going soon for training, said DMET.

All the machines have been installed properly.Large units will be set up for people recovering from Covid and small units for covid infected persons.

ECMO machine is used when all other medical options are exhausted for a patient when his/her lungs can’t provide enough oxygen to the body. It is also used for patients whose heart can’t pump enough blood to the body.