ECI gives guidelines to DEOs and SPs for General Elections 2024

Bhubaneswar: In a press conference in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, the Election Commissioner of India ECI has given guidelines for General Elections 2024 to DEOs and SPs, said reports in this regard.

The directions to the District Election Officers (DEOs) and the Superintendent of Police have been issued by the Election Commissioner are as follows:

1. The ECI has urged the DEOs and the SPs to be absolutely impartial, transparent, accessible to all parties equally and ensure level playing field.

2. The DEOs and the SPs have been directed to ensure impartiality at junior officials working at the cutting edge level for level playing field

3. Principle of strict separation between official and political party activities/events has to be maintained by the DEOs and SPs.

4. There is no place for violence in the electoral arena the Election Commissioner has specified to the DEOs and the SPs in the presser.

5. Vehicles used to ferry cash will be strictly under watch and the observers will also be specifically instructed on this aspect added the Election Commissioner.

6. Suvidha App to ensure this by adopting FIFO (First In First Out) basis to facilitate political parties has been formed by the Election Commission.

7. Three tier security at district EVM-VVPAT warehouses shall be ensured at all times the ECI told the DEOs and the SPs.

8. The ECI has said that Steps will be taken to ensure proper sealing of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines)

9. All DEOs have been directed by the ECI to provide Form 17C to the polling agents of candidates present at polling stations.

10. Observers to be deployed during elections, the ECI told the DEOs and the SPs.

11. Paid news and candidates using their own news publications/channels for campaigning would be watched and added towards election expense said the ECI.

12. Government machinery and/or funds cannot be used for promotion of a party through events and advertisements, said the ECI.