ECI announces Pipili Bypoll to be held on September 30

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced fresh schedule for the Pipli bypoll, which was deferred due to second wave of Covid-19.

The long-pending bypoll to Pipili Assembly Constituency in Odisha will be held on September 30 and the vote counting will take place on October 3.

The last date of nomination will be September 13, and candidates will be able to withdraw their names till September 16.

Besides, the EC has decided to hold the bye-election to Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency in West Bengal on Sept 30.

The ECI had postponed the by-poll, which was earlier scheduled to be held on May 16, after taking note of the lockdown due to rise in cases of Covid-19 in Odisha.

The by-poll election to the Pipili assembly constituency was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Pradeep Maharathy in October last year and then was scheduled to be held on April 17.

Later, It was withdrawn following the death of Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj due to Covid-19, just three days ahead of the polls on April 14, 2021.