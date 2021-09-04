ECI announces Pipili Bypoll to be held on September 30

By WCE 1
pipli bypoll

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced fresh schedule for the Pipli bypoll, which was deferred due to second wave of Covid-19.

The long-pending bypoll to Pipili Assembly Constituency in Odisha will be held on September 30 and the vote counting will take place on October 3.

The last date of nomination will be September 13, and candidates will be able to withdraw their names till September 16.

Besides, the EC has decided to hold the bye-election to Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency in West Bengal on Sept 30.

Related News

24 ITI colleges to be set up in Odisha

Farmer allegedly commits suicide due to crop loss in Odisha

Soro sub-jail inmate alleges torture, extortion by Jailor

Odisha: 2 minors meet watery grave in Malkangiri

The ECI had postponed the by-poll, which was earlier scheduled to be held on May 16, after taking note of the lockdown due to rise in cases of Covid-19 in Odisha.

The by-poll election to the Pipili assembly constituency was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Pradeep Maharathy in October last year and then was scheduled to be held on April 17.

Later, It was withdrawn following the death of Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj due to Covid-19, just three days ahead of the polls on April 14, 2021.

You might also like
State

Parlakhemundi ACF Death: Former guard brings serious allegations against Gajapati DFO

State

24 ITI colleges to be set up in Odisha

State

STF seizes over 1 kg brown sugar in Khordha, Student arrested

State

Dutee Chand’s defamation case: News portal editor Sudhanshu Rout arrested

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.