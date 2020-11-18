Eastern India’s Biggest Media Fest To Begin From Nov 21

Bhubaneswar: The stage is set for the fourth edition of National Media Conclave (NMC), eastern India’s biggest and most stimulating platform, to mark the 121st birth anniversary of former Chief Minister of Odisha Dr Harekrushna Mahtab and remember his journalistic works.

The two-day conclave that has established itself as the most awaited and celebrated event in the media academic realm will kick off virtually this time on November 21 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. It will conclude on November 22.

As has been its specialty, the ‘Media Mahakumbh’ this year too will present an electrifying conglomeration of the country’s top academicians, policy makers, media luminaries and communication experts to debate on the theme ‘Communication for Social Change’.

The mega scholastic meet will highlight the core issues relating to participatory media, horizontal communication such as stakeholder dialogue and consultation and bottom-up community media and gender relations, said conclave chairman and Director of IMS Prof. Upendra Padhi in a press statement on Wednesday.

The conclave being organised by Institute of Media Studies (IMS) under Utkal University will be inaugurated virtually by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan in presence of Member of Lok Sabha and Editor of Prajatantra Bhartruhari Mahtab.

Director of CEC Prof. Jagat Bhushan Nadda, Vice-Chancellor of MGM University Prof. Dr Sudhir Gavhane, Vice-chancellor of Utkal University Prof. Soumendra Mohan Patnaik, Vice-Chancellor of Haridev Joshi University of Journalism & Mass Communication, Jaipur Prof. Om Prakash Thanvi, Vice-Chancellor of Kushabhau Thakre University of Journalism & Mass Communication, Raipur Prof. Baldev Sharma, Pro Vice Chancellor of Adamas University, West Bengal Prof. Ujjwal K Chowdhury and Professor of Eminence, Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Tezpur Central University Dr. Sunil Kanta Behera are among other dignitaries who are slated to take part in the media fest.