East Coast Railways commissioned EOTT system to run trains without guards

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway has played a pioneering role in leading the way for successful field trial for the first time in Indian Railways in a freight train with EOTT between Talcher-Paradeep section.

Electric Loco Shed, Angul has commissioned and tested the product to make this trial successful.

End of Train Telemetry (EOTT) is a cutting edge technology across the globe for operation of trains without brake van and guard which is being adopted by Indian Railways. Operation of trains with EOTT is an ambitious project of Railways for implementation in fast track mode. The system mainly consists of HOT (Head of Train) fitted in locomotive and EOT (End of Train) fitted on last vehicle of the train.

EOTT has Global Positioning System (GPS) module to indicate location of the train, Global System for Mobile communication (GSM) module to transfer data to server and radio device for communication & control between HOT (front unit) & EOT (rear unit). High Visibility Marker light flasher device in EOT is provided with automatic switching ON & OFF based on the ambient light condition.

Break Power pressure of the last vehicle of the train is displayed to Train Driver in the HOT display in cab of the locomotive. Train Driver can confirm Break Power pressure drop in the train up to last vehicle during application of air brake by observing Break Power pressure of last vehicle remotely in the HOT display. It has provision to apply emergency brake from last vehicle of the train by opening a valve in EOT remotely from the cab of locomotive. It has the provision for automatic application of train emergency air brakes also from rear when emergency train air brake is applied by Loco Pilot in the cab and the simultaneous application of brake from front and rear will reduce the braking distance and time for controlling the train. In case of train parting confirmed by Loco Pilot, emergency brake from EOT, if required by Train Driver can be applied in order to bring the rear portion to an early halt. These available provisions will boost the confidence of Loco Pilots during running of trains with EOTT.

This technology will eliminate the requirement of Brake Van and practice of employing guard in the train. One additional wagon can be connected in place of Brake Van thereby enhancing the scope of earning revenue.