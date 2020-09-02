Bhubaneswar: In order to increase Railway’s share in the transportation, East Coast Railway is now going to be closer with trade and industries through its recent launched Business Development Units (BDUs) so that various sectors including non-bulk goods traffic can be transported by Railways. These Units will attract trade and industries for transportation of their products by Rail those are now being moved on road.

In the recent interaction with trade and industries, East Coast Railway has now planned to provide its 28 Goods Sheds on outsourcing basis and has called for Expression of Interest on the above subject.

Members of BDUs are now frequent interaction with trade and industries to know about the existing transportation patterns and also to attract more traffic to Railways. For the benefit of both the customers and the Railways, ECoR BDU now expedite for the clearance of the proposals received from the trades and industries.

On frequent interaction by ECoR BDUs with the customers and industries; ECoR now exploring ways to increase miscellaneous non-bulk goods traffic to strengthen Railway’s share in traditional commodities being carried at present. All proposals received from customers, traders and industries are being reviewed promptly in appropriate level so that immediate assistance will be provided, if required.

The 28 Goods Sheds of ECoR planned to offer on outsourcing basis to its customers are Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhanmandal, Dhenkanal,Jagannathpur, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Kapilas Road, Khurda Road, Nergundi, Bobbili,Jagadalpur, Jypore, Rayagada, Srikakulam Road, Visakhapatnam New Good Complex,Vizianagaram, Balangir, Bargarh Road, Belsonda, Dungripalli, Hirakud, JunagarhRoad, Kantabanji, Kesinga, Khariar Road, Komakhan, Lapanga and Sambalpur City.