Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to present gifts or cash to the children born on board Shramik Special trains in its jurisdiction.

The geographical jurisdiction of ECoR zone extends over three states encompassing almost all of Odisha and Bastar, Mahasamund & Dantewada districts of Chhattisgarh and Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Sources said, ECoR General Manager, Vidya Bhushan Bhusan has sent Rs 5000 to the mother who delivered a baby on running train at Titlagarh railway station in Odisha today, which was the third delivery case on a Shramik special train under the jurisdiction of ECoR and also in Odisha.

A woman, identified as Meena Kumbhar (19) from Thodibahal village in Balangir district delivered a baby boy after the train arrived in Titlagarh at 5.40 AM today.

Earlier, two women from Odisha have given birth to babies on special train on May 22 and May 24. As many as 37 children births have taken place on Shramik Special trains across the country so far.