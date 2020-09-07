Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway has taken major initiatives to contain Covid-19 in its jurisdiction in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

For the treatment of Covid-19 patients, East Coast Railway have prepared 187 beds, i.e.37 beds at Central Hospital at Mancheswar, 80 Beds at Divisional Hospital at Khurda Road and 70 beds at Divisional Hospital at Visakhapatnam. The Hospitals are fully prepared with sophisticated and modern equipment like Oxygen Gas Pipe Line, High flow nasal oxygen and Ventilators in each hospital. Apart from this, Special Fever Clinic is also running in ECoR Hospitals at its headquarters and at all the Divisional Hospitals.

To face the challenges and utilisation of modern equipment, doctors and paramedical staff of ECoR received various training from different Corporate Hospitals and from SCB Medical College.

Special KIOSK has also been prepared for collection of swab for RTPCR Test and point of care Rapid Antigen Test and later sent these to different strategic location sidentified by State Govt. Till date, 859 RTPCR sample has been sent for test at different locations. Apart from this, 803 Rapid Antigen Test has been done in ECoR Hospitals.

East Coast Railway continues the awareness drive during the Covid-19 pandemic time. ECoR is strictly following the Covid-19antiquate like using of face mask always even at work place, sanitizing their hands frequently, maintaining social distancing, etc. Sanitisation of Railway establishments, workplaces, Stations and Circulating areas including trains are also being done on regular basis.

During the Antigen Test atECoR HQs from 2nd to 4th September, 2020; a total of 25 positive cases have been detected who have been isolated and admitted in Railway Hospital and at other COVID Hospitals. High risk group of Railway employees, i.e.,employees above 55 years with diabetes, hypertension, persons with history of contact with Covid suspect or positive cases were encouraged to undergo the test organized by Railway Central Hospital.

In East Coast Railway Hospitals, altogether 283 Covid-19 positive patients were admitted till date. 183 patients have already been discharged after cure and100 patients are now active and continuing treatment.