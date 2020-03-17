East Coast Railway sees cancellation of over 1 lakh tickets in last 6 days; 10 trains cancelled

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Tuesday announced cancellations of 10 trains including the Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Special after the major fall of passengers amid coronavirus scare in the country.

The railway division saw cancellation of more than one lakh tickets in last six days, said an official release issued by the ECoR adding that the cancellation is 67% more than the cancellation during this period last year.

Following are the details of special trains cancelled temporarily:

Train No. 08501/08502 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visaskhapatnam Special will be cancelled from Visakhapatnam on 17th, 24th and 31st March, 2020 and from Secunderabad on 18th, 25th and 1st of April, 2020.

Train No. 08573/08574 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Special will be cancelled from Visakhapatnam on 23th & 30th March, 2020 and from Tirupati on 24th & 31st March, 2020.

Train No. 08301/08302 Sambalpur-Banaswadi-Sambalpur Special train will be cancelled from Sambalpur on 18th & 25th March, 2020 and from Banaswadi on 19th & 26th March, 2020.

Train No.08407/08408 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Special will be cancelled from Bhubaneswar on 19th & 26th March, 2020 and from Secunderabad on 20th and 27th March, 2020.

Similarly Train No. 08403/08404 Puri-Santragachi-Puri Special will be cancelled from Puri on 20th & 27th March, 2020 and from Santragachi on 21st and 28th March, 2020.

“More number of trains may be cancelled, if required. Regular analysis of passenger ticket bookings is being done. As and when required, decision on cancelling more trains will be taken,” the release added.