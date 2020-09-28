East coast railway

East Coast Railway loads fly ash from Sambalpur division

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sambalpur: In order to increase Railway’s share in the transportation, Business Development Unit of Sambalpur Division is now being closer with trade and industries to carry freight including non-bulk goods traffic.

Fly ash is a fine powder and a by-product of burning pulverized coal in electric generation from power plants.

One full rake consisting of 59 Wagons of Fly Ash loaded from Aditya Alumina siding at Lapanga, (Hindalco of Aditya Birla Group) and sent to Calcom Cement India Limited, (A unit of Dalmia Bharat Limited) at Lanka in Assam.

The freight will be carried for about 1367 Km from loading point at Lapanga to unloading point at Lanka in Assam. Railways have also generated a sum of rupees 43 lakhs revenue for carrying fly-ash.

To promote the reusable of waste productand to provide facilities to the traders and industries along with small scale and micro industries, the Business Development Unit of ECoR attracting industries. On frequent interaction by ECoR BDUs with the customers and industries; ECoR now exploring ways to increase miscellaneous non-bulk goods traffic to strengthen Railway’s share in traditional commodities being carried at present.

