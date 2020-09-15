East Cost Railway

East Coast Railway loads ashes for cement plants amid Covid-19 pandemic

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar : In spite of Covid-19 challenges, Indian Railways has taken a number of initiatives to boost freight operations. On this mission mode, East Coast Railway has started to transport commodities both in tariff and non-tariff field.

In order to increase Railway’s share in the transportation, East Coast Railway is now being closer with trade and industries through its recent launched Business Development Units (BDUs) so that various sectors including non-bulk goods traffic can be transported by Railways. These Units are attracting trade and industries for transportation of their products by Rail; those are now being moved on road. For this purpose, an incentive of 40% in freight has been given as per the different schemes provided under BDU.

One rake consisting of 58 Wagons of Fly Ash loaded from Tata Steel BSL Limited Siding at Meramandali left for Ambuja Cement Eastern Limited at Sankrail in West Bengal on 15th September, 2020.

Fly ash is a fine powder and a by-product of burning pulverized coal in electric generation from power plants. Fly ash is a pozzolan, a substance containing aluminous and siliceous material that forms cement in the presence of water.When mixed with lime and water, fly ash forms a compound similar to Portland cement.This makes fly ash suitable as a prime material in blended cement, mosaic tiles, and hollow blocks, among other building materials. When used in concrete mixes, fly ash improves the strength and segregation of the concrete and makes it easier to pump.

To promote the reusable of waste product and to provide facilities to the traders and industries along with small scale and micro industries, the Business Development Unit of ECoR attracting industries. On frequent interaction by ECoR BDUs with the customers and industries; ECoR now exploring ways to increase miscellaneous non-bulk goods traffic to strengthen Railway’s share in traditional commodities being carried at present.

