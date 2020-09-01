Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has loaded 72.2 million tonne of freight till August, 2020 of the current financial year. This has achieved despite lockdown and closure & less workforce in industries and in mineral units under East Coast Railway jurisdiction.

In the month of August only, East Coast Railway has loaded 15.11 million tonne of freight which is 0.76 million tonne more by increasing 5.3% than the corresponding period of last year, i.e. in August, 2019.

During the first five months of the financial year, i.e. from April to August, 2020; East Coast Railway has utilized about 7135 wagons per day. In August, 2020; The wagon utilization of freight loading per day was 7378 which is 5.2% more than August 2019. Additional 363 wagons per day have been utilized in August, 2020.

East Coast Railway gives full credit for this achievement to its hardworking and dedicated staff including operations and mechanical in all its three divisions. Special mention to be made regarding the efforts and cooperation from all stakeholders including collieries, ports, steel plants, cement, Alumina plants, petroleum companies, and Food Corporation of India.