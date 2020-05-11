East Coast Railway issues advisory for passengers on special trains operation

East Coast Railway issues advisory for passengers on special trains operation

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway on Monday issued an advisory to passengers for operation of special trains amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The advisory is as follows:

15 pairs of special trains will be run from New Delhi, to start with, from 12th May, 2020.

A special train will start from Bhubaneswar daily from 13th May, 2020 (Wednesday) at 1000hrs. This train will be fully air-conditioned having total 17 coaches of 3A/2AC/1st AC type. Train from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar will start from 14th May, 2020.

The train will have stoppages at Balasore, Hijli (Kharagpur), Tata, Bokaro Steel City, Gaya, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, and Kanpur Central between Bhubaneswar and New Delhi.

Tickets will be given only through IRCTC website.

Only advance tickets up to 7 days will be given in IRCTC website.

No Waitlisted/RAC tickets will be given. Only confirmed tickets will be given.

Cancellation of tickets will be permitted online only up to 24 hrs of scheduled departure of the train. 50% cancellation charges will be applicable.

Only limited variety of eatables and packaged drinking water will be available on payment inside train. Passengers are advised to carry their own food.

Bedroll Linen will not be provided. It is suggested that, passengers may bring their own bed-sheets for convenience.

Train will start from Bhubaneswar Railway Station from Platform 1 Master Canteen side. Passengers are requested to arrive at Platform 1 from Master Canteen Side at least 90 minutes before departure of the train.

Passengers with confirmed tickets only will be allowed into the Platform. All passengers will have to clear Medical screening before being allowed to board the train. Only asymptomatic passengers shall be permitted to travel.

All Passengers are advised to carry their own face cover/hand sanitizers/soaps, etc. for hygiene/etc.

Please carry less luggage as Attendants/Porter facilities may not be available.