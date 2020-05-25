Bhubaneswar: In a move to provide benefit all those persons who have been waiting to travel through trains for a long time but were unable to travel due to lock down, Indian Railways is running 230 Special trains daily in addition to about 200 more Shramik Special Trains daily from different parts of the country to the destination of stranded passengers.

East Coast Railway has handled about 201 Shramik Special Trains from its jurisdiction during the last 24 days. Out of the above number of Shramik Special Trains, ECoR has received 101 Shramik Special Trains in its jurisdiction. 12 Shramik Special Trains were sent from ECoR jurisdiction towards different places including one from Sambalpur and another from Bhubaneswar from 3rd to 24th May, 2020. Out of the above 101 Shramik special trains, almost half of them received from Gujrat. Special Shramik Trains have also been received from Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi and Maharastra.

SOCIAL DISTANCING

Standard Social Distancing guidelines being maintained when receiving or sending stranded passengers at Stations in ECoR jurisdiction by making queues and making circles marked all along the platforms.

PROVISION OF FOOD AND DRINKING WATER

East Coast Railway has arranged Food packets and water bottles for the passengers of all Shramik Special Trains sending to various States and for passing through Shramik Special Trains with the help of IRCTC in ECoR jurisdiction.

HEALTH CARE FOR PASSENGERS:

Hygiene protocols in view of spread of COVID-19 disease being observed by ECoR at various Stations when handling Shramik Special Trains. Arrangements have been made to check the health condition of the passengers at Stations when receiving and sending to their destinations. All passengers are being checked with their temperature. Passengers are getting facilities of Hand Wash through pedal operated Hand wash System and also being sanitize their feet. Apart from this all Station premises are being sanitized before and after receiving Shramik Special Trains with the help of local administration at some places.

Apart from this, special care is being taken to help the pregnant women travelling in trains. In two consecutive days, ECoR medical team helped two women to deliver their babies in Shramik Special Trains at Balangir and Titilagarh.

ECoR has appeals to the migrants not to panic. Efforts are being made to ensure that all of them are able to travel to their home states at the earliest from Railway Station Head on main line which is close to their existing location with the help of District Administrations.