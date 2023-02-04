East Coast Railway GM reviews on-going construction work at Bhubaneswar and Puri

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway General Manager Manoj Sharma today inspected Bhubaneswar and Puri Railway Station and Train Coach Maintenance Depot at Puri. He also took stock of amenities provided in train coaches for the benefit of passengers.

Reviewing the on-going works for Redevelopment of Bhubaneswar and Puri Railway Stations with World Class infrastructure & facilities, Sharma instructed concerned officials to execute the project work in exemplary manner.

Sharma advised concerned officials to maintain proper cleanliness and maintain hygiene of coaches. While inspecting the Pit Line, Sharma stressed on maintenance of coaches including Coach Cleaning, Charging, Watering along with other necessary facilities including Cat Walks of Pit Line to provide easy access to each coaches of the rake which helps easy maintenance and cleaning of carriages.

Pit Lines are major infrastructure facilities required for conducting primary maintenance of passenger coaches. After every scheduled trip, Under-Gear Examination, checking of the Braking System, Electrical Maintenance, Cleaning, Washing of both Exterior and Interior parts of Coaches, checking the Amenity Fittings and Watering of the Coaches are being carried out at pit lines.

The World Class Station at Bhubaneswar will have aesthetic Station Buildings and related facilities. The facilities provided at Puri Railway Station are mostly targeted for the comfort of passengers, especially tourists and pilgrims from all over the world.

Last Year during Rath Yatra time, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw personally inspected the passenger facilities & amenities along with infrastructure facilities provided at Puri Railway Station.

Hence, the visit of General Manager Sharma supplements the continuous effort of East Coast Railway towards progressing for best facility and comfort of passengers at Puri.

Divisional Railway Manager of Khurda Road Rinkesh Roy along with Senior Officials from ECoR Headquarters and from Khurda Road Division were present on the occasion.