Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has done preparations and ground work to meet the challenges posed by Cyclone AMPHAN. Taking advantage of the meteorological forecasts and also the experiences of devastation to Railway property in FANI in 2019, Titli in 2018, Hudhud in 2014, Phailin in 2013 & Super Cyclone of 1999, ECoR has planned for early restoration of train traffic and railway track, if affected by AMPHAN.

Round the Clock Disaster Management Cell has been opened at ECoR HQs at Rail Sadan and at Divisional Headquarters at Visakhapatnam, Khurda Road and Sambalpur.

ECoR has also taken steps for NO RISK TO TRAIN TRAFFIC, positioning of Special Teams for early restoration of tracks, signaling system and electrification etc., Safety of Train Operations, to run train, if there will be no electric supply.

Diesel locomotives have been kept in position for utilization during failure of electricity. As Red Alert has been given in coastal areas, ECoR is keeping watchful eye at all the stations between Bhubaneswar & Bhadrak in Bhubaneswar-Kharagpur Railway Section.

General Manager, East Coast Railway has directed the concerned officials to be o¬n full alert towards any incident like flood situation near Railway Track and to ensure safety of trains and smooth train operations.

Accordingly, all precautionary measures have been taken. The catch water drains and side drains have been cleared of silt, vegetation and other obstructions to ensure free flow of rain water. The water ways of bridges have been cleared of vegetation and other obstructions.

Close coordination is being maintained with State Govt. officials at different levels. Full Supply Level (FSL) in case of canals & Danger Level (DL) in case of bridges have been painted with bright red band across each pier adjacent to the abutment so as to be clearly visible to the Patrolman, Stationary Watchman and Drivers.

Arrangements have been made not to allow water to stagnate on the track. In station yards, the cross drains and longitudinal drains have been cleared/provided proper grades.

Patrolling of Railway tracks by Patrolmen has also been planned. They observe danger or interruption if any and protect the trains from any unusual occurrence. Stationary Patrolmen and Watchmen along with mobile Patrolmen have been deployed in vulnerable sections.

Instructions have been issued that whenever there is heavy rain, the sectional Gangmen will organize patrolling of track o¬n their own in their beat to make sure that the track is safe for passage of trains and ensure protection at all locations where washouts/slips are likely to occur.

Arrangements have been made to stock sufficient quantities of track & bridge repair reserve materials, viz., boulders, sand, cinder, quarry dust, ballast at identified locations. The Engineering relief vans and their equipments are kept ready. Bridge materials are kept in readiness so that they can be moved as per requirement. ECoR is in constant touch with India Meteorological Department and getting weather alerts.

NO PASSENGER CARRYING TRAIN IN BHUBANESWAR-KHARAGPUR MAIN LINE

As, all passenger carrying trains have already been suspended till further announcement in view of COVID19, only some Shramik Special Trains, one AC Special Train, freight and Parcel Express were running as per guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs.

In view of the above Cyclone forecast, ECoR has diverted Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar AC Special Train via Angul-Jharsuguda-Rourkela-Tata route bypassing Bhubaneswar-Hijli (Kharagpur) route for four days.

Shramik Special Trains has been suspended and will not be allowed to run in Bhadrak-Kharagpur route. Parcel and freigfht trains may be diverted via Sambalpur-Jharsuguda route.