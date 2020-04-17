Bhubaneswar: Medicines are continuously being loaded and unloaded at different stations in the East Coast Railway territory in time tabled Parcel Express trains.

As per reports, 41 cartons of medicine loaded from Bhubaneswar in 00531 CTC-VSKP Parcel Express yesterday and unloaded at Vizianagaram today morning.

Similarly, 26 cartons of medicine received at Vishakhapatnam station today by 00759 Howrah-Secunderabad Parcel Express.

In Sambalpur division 70 cartons of medicine received at Sambalpur station which was booked from Ahmedabad in 00932 Kankaria Cuttack Parcel Express.

Also one carton was booked in 00529 Sambalpur-Vishakhapatnam Parcel Express from Bargarh to Titagarh.

Yesterday also one carton was booked from Vishakhapatnam to PSA and 17 cartons from Yashvantpur to Bhubaneswar.

And today 219 cartons of medicine from Kankeria to Cuttack and 266 cartons from Secunderabad to Khurda Road are in transit in different Parcel Express and will be received today.