East coast Railway ensures important medicine supplies to various locations

By KalingaTV Bureau
107

Bhubaneswar: Medicines are continuously being loaded and unloaded at different stations in the East Coast Railway territory in time tabled Parcel Express trains.

As per reports, 41 cartons of medicine loaded from Bhubaneswar in 00531 CTC-VSKP Parcel Express yesterday and unloaded at Vizianagaram today morning.

Similarly, 26 cartons of medicine received at Vishakhapatnam station today by 00759 Howrah-Secunderabad Parcel Express.

Related News

Odisha: another 2 covid positive patients recover

Biju Patnaik death anniversary observed in KISS abiding…

Odisha reels under heat wave; 7 places record temp above 40…

16-year-old Odisha boy killed while shooting TikTok video

In Sambalpur division 70 cartons of medicine received at Sambalpur station which was booked from Ahmedabad in 00932 Kankaria Cuttack Parcel Express.

Also one carton was booked in 00529 Sambalpur-Vishakhapatnam Parcel Express from Bargarh to Titagarh.

Yesterday also one carton was booked from Vishakhapatnam to PSA and 17 cartons from Yashvantpur to Bhubaneswar.

And today 219 cartons of medicine from Kankeria to Cuttack and 266 cartons from Secunderabad to Khurda Road are in transit in different Parcel Express and will be received today.

You might also like
State

Odisha: another 2 covid positive patients recover

State

Biju Patnaik death anniversary observed in KISS abiding social distancing norms

State

Odisha reels under heat wave; 7 places record temp above 40 degree Celsius

State

16-year-old Odisha boy killed while shooting TikTok video

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.