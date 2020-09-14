trains
East Coast Railway closes another Manned Level Crossing Gate in Odisha’s Angul

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway has closed another Manned Level Crossing Gate from its jurisdiction recently after commissioning of Road Under Bridge (RUB) between Jarapada and Kerajanga Railway Stations in Odisha .

Manned Level Crossing ST92 between Jarapada and Kerajanga Railway Stations under Angul District of Odisha was connecting Paripara and Kerajang Panchayats.

For smooth rail-road communication and in view of safety of both rail and road Users, Road Under Bridge has been constructed and commissioned.

Level Crossing Gate closes for many times for passage of Trains as per the norms and rules. As a result, it has been decided to close the Manned Level Crossing Gate No. – ST-92 for public.

