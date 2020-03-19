Bhubaneswar : The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Thursday announced cancellations of 10 long-distance trains including Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Duronto Express for temporarily after the major fall of passengers amid coronavirus scare in the country.

Here is the list of temporarily cancelled trains :

1. 12882 Puri-Howrah Bi-weekly Garib Rath Express from Puri on 23, 25 & 30th March, 2020.

2. 12881 Howrah-Puri Bi-weekly Garib Rath Express from Howrah on 24, 26 & 31st March, 2020.

3. 12832 Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad Tri-weekly Garib Rath Express from Bhubaneswar from 20th to 31st March, 2020.

4. 12831 Dhanbad-Bhubaneswar Garib Rath Express from Dhanbad from 21st to 30th March and on 1st April, 2020.

5. 12281 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Duronto Express from Bhubanbeswar on 25th March, 2020.

6. 12282 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Duronto Express from New Delhi on 26th March, 2020.

7. 12278 Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express from Puri from 20th to 31st March, 2020.

8. 12277 Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express from Howrah from 20th to 31st March, 2020.

9. 22708 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Express from Tirupati from 20th to 29th March, 2020.

10. 22707 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Express from Visakhapatnam from 21st to 30th March, 2020.

Earlier on Tuesday, the ECoR cancelled as many as 10 trains as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus and due to low occupancy.