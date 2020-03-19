East Coast Railway Cancels 10 More Trains Amid Coronavirus Scare
Bhubaneswar : The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Thursday announced cancellations of 10 long-distance trains including Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Duronto Express for temporarily after the major fall of passengers amid coronavirus scare in the country.
Here is the list of temporarily cancelled trains :
1. 12882 Puri-Howrah Bi-weekly Garib Rath Express from Puri on 23, 25 & 30th March, 2020.
2. 12881 Howrah-Puri Bi-weekly Garib Rath Express from Howrah on 24, 26 & 31st March, 2020.
3. 12832 Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad Tri-weekly Garib Rath Express from Bhubaneswar from 20th to 31st March, 2020.
4. 12831 Dhanbad-Bhubaneswar Garib Rath Express from Dhanbad from 21st to 30th March and on 1st April, 2020.
5. 12281 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Duronto Express from Bhubanbeswar on 25th March, 2020.
6. 12282 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Duronto Express from New Delhi on 26th March, 2020.
7. 12278 Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express from Puri from 20th to 31st March, 2020.
8. 12277 Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express from Howrah from 20th to 31st March, 2020.
9. 22708 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Express from Tirupati from 20th to 29th March, 2020.
10. 22707 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Express from Visakhapatnam from 21st to 30th March, 2020.
Earlier on Tuesday, the ECoR cancelled as many as 10 trains as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus and due to low occupancy.