Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.8 On Richter Scale Hits Parts Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit several parts of Ganjam and Gajapati districts on Saturday morning, according to National Centre for Seismology.

The tremors strikes 73 km West-South-West of Berhampur at 7.10 am, NCS said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or loss of property.

Mild tremors were felt in Patrapur, Chikiti and Digapahandi of Ganjam district and Mohana, Adaba and R.Udayagiri of  Gajapati district.

 

