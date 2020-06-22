Earthquake in Rayagada
Pic credit: National Centre for Seismology

Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Odisha’s Rayagada

By KalingaTV Bureau

Rayagada: A minor earthquake, with a magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale, shook parts of Rayagada district in Odisha on Monday afternoon.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale, occurred in Kasipur area of the district  at 4:40 PM today.

The quake, which lasted a few seconds, was at 5 km depth, it said.

There was no report of any damage or casualty yet, when the last reports came in.

