Rayagada: A minor earthquake, with a magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale, shook parts of Rayagada district in Odisha on Monday afternoon.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale, occurred in Kasipur area of the district at 4:40 PM today.

The quake, which lasted a few seconds, was at 5 km depth, it said.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on:22-06-2020, 16:40:00 IST, Lat:19.33 N & Long: 83.14 E, Depth: 5 Km, Region:Kashipur, Rayagada, Odisha pic.twitter.com/r0S8eJ2spd — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 22, 2020

There was no report of any damage or casualty yet, when the last reports came in.