Earthquake Hits Parts Of Odisha

Phulbani: A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit different parts of Kandhamal and Gajapati districts of Odisha this evening.

The initial reports suggested that residents of Raikia, Baliguda, Daringbadi, Raikia of Kandhamal district, and Mohana of Gajapati district felt the tremors at around 9.45 pm today.

Till the filing of this report, though no damage to property or loss of life was reported, locals of the areas were panicked due to the mild earthquake. Most of them reportedly run outside their houses in fear.

More details awaited.