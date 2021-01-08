Earthquake Hits Parts Of Odisha

By WCE 3
earthquake in j&k

Phulbani: A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit different parts of Kandhamal and Gajapati districts of Odisha this evening.

The initial reports suggested that residents of Raikia, Baliguda, Daringbadi, Raikia of Kandhamal district, and Mohana of Gajapati district felt the tremors at around 9.45 pm today.

Till the filing of this report, though no damage to property or loss of life was reported, locals of the areas were panicked due to the mild earthquake. Most of them reportedly run outside their houses in fear.

More details awaited.

You might also like
State

DIG rank officer to probe Mahanga double murder in 10 days: DGP

State

Sand Prices Likely To Soar Beyond Imagination In Odisha

State

IPS BK Sharma posted as Director, Printing Stationery & Publications, DIG…

State

3rd National Chilika Bird Festival inaugurated in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.