Eagle found perching on Patitapabana flag atop Puri Srimandira

Puri: In an unusual happenning an eagle was found perching on the Patitapabana flag fixed atop Srimandira of Puri in Odisha. While some devotees have said it to be a bad omen some others have said it to be a good sign.

As per reports, the bird flied for a while above the Lord Jagannath temple and then took rest on the Patitapabana bana for about 10 minutes. In the meanwhile interested devotees did not miss to take a snap of the unusual happening. It is to be noted that the daily rituals of Lord Jagannath temple is not affected if an eagle rests on the patitapabana flag.

Earlier in December 2018 such an incident had taken place in Puri. An eagle had been found sitting on the Patitapabana bana of Srimandira. Here is the video: