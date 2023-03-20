Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Each household in Odisha to get electricity by August end: Energy Minister Pratap Deb

“The State government has already given Rs 415 crore to the distribution companies (TPNODL, TPSODL, and TPWODL) to provide power supply to the left-over households,” he added.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Energy Minister, Pratap Keshari Deb on Monday said that the State government has planned to provide electricity to every household by August end of this year.

“Household electrification was 18 percent in Odisha. Today, it is 97 percent. This means we have provided electricity connection to 97 percent of the households,” the Energy Minister said while addressing a press conference here today.

